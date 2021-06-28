Metoring

The following press release was issued by the Calaveras County Office of Education.

The Mentoring Foundation delivered a check for $100,000 to Calaveras County Office of Education (CCOE) this month – the group’s largest-ever pledge to support youth mentoring in Calaveras County. The Mentoring Foundation completed its third successful COVID-era fundraiser on June 19, The PARTY To Go-Go, which raised over $25,000. “We are so proud to represent such a caring, generous community!” Shannon said of the donation and the mentoring programs. Pictured, left to right: Kaila Gaffney, manager of mentoring programs for CCOE; Donna R. Shannon, president of the Calaveras Mentoring Foundation; and Scott Nanik, CCOE superintendent.

