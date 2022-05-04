Lt. Tim Sturm of the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded the 2022 Missing and Unidentified Persons Conference Annual Service Award.
The award was presented by the National Criminal Justice Training Center at the National Missing and Unidentified Persons Conference, according to a sheriff’s office press release.
The conference took place in Las Vegas, Nev., on April 25. Lt. Sturm was joined in attendance by Sheriff Rick DiBasilio, Undersheriff Jim Macedo, and Sgt. Rudi Leon.
“Lt. Sturm was selected to receive the award for his many years of exemplary service and leadership in Search and Rescue (SAR), his successful tenure in the direction and control of the Investigations (Detective) Division, and his ongoing leadership of the Calaveras Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Team,” the sheriff’s office stated.
During Lt. Sturm’s long career, he has assisted in and coordinate searches for missing persons throughout Calaveras County and the state of California. His 30 years with the Search and Rescue team (SAR) started back when he was 15 when he was a volunteer for six years.
According to the media release, “Lt. Sturm has spent over 15 years of his career assigned to the Investigations Unit as a Detective, sergeant, and currently as a lieutenant. Lt. Sturm credits his team of skilled investigators for their expertise and diligence and he believes that teamwork has been the most important contributor to the success of the unit.”
Lt. Sturm manages the department's current Cold Case Team, which he formed. “The focus and goal of the Cold Case Team has been to find missing persons, identify previously unidentified human remains, and to solve cold case homicides in Calaveras County,” the sheriff’s office stated.
One of the most notorious cases the team has worked on was the reexamination of unidentified human remains, which belong to victims of serial killers Leonard Lake and Charles Ng. They hope to be able to do this using modern DNA procedures with the goal of giving closure to the victims' friends and families.