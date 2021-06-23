Frogtown Destruction Derby
The Calaveras County fair was unusually quiet this year without the roar of old beaters battling for dominance in the arena, but don’t worry: the Destruction Derby will be coming to Frogtown for a special event this Sunday, June 27.
The derby, presented by Moondog Motorsports, will commence at 5:30 p.m., but don’t hesitate to come early! Gates open at 3 p.m. so you can fill up on delicious fare offered by a lineup of vendors. Bring a blanket or a chair to claim your seat on the grassy hill, where you will watch the madness unfold.
Want to join in the action next year? Be sure to purchase a $10 raffle ticket during the event for the chance to compete in the 2022 Destruction Derby with your very own car and pit crew!
Tickets will be available at the fair office: $15 for adults, $10 for kids, and children 5 and under get in free. All proceeds benefit improvements at the fairgrounds.
The fairgrounds are located at 2465 Gun Club Road in Angels Camp.
Angels Theatre reopens
The Angels Theatre in downtown Angels Camp is reopening Thursday night after a long COVID-19 hiatus.
Enjoy the magic of cinema and support your local theater by purchasing a ticket for “F9,” the ninth installment of the “Fast and Furious” franchise, starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson.
The first viewing is available Thursday night at 7 p.m., continuing for the remainder of the month with new films to come.
Angels Theatre is located at 1228 South Main Street in Angels Camp.