District 3 Supervisor candidate Martin Huberty hosted a town hall meeting in Murphys on May 18 addressing the district's housing shortage. The event featured a presentation by Urban Math founder Jessica Hitchcock.
“The entire state is struggling with housing, and there are no easy answers. I wanted to speak with the experts. Lo and behold, I found one right here in District 3,” said Huberty in a media statement.
To kick off the presentation, Hitchcock provided her background: “I’m the founder of Urban Math, an urban economics consulting firm that specializes in housing policy. Housing is a major issue in District 3, with families unable to secure housing after their landlords sell and businesses unable to find workforce housing for their employees.”
She continued, “Martin asked to set up a meeting to discuss the issue, and I thought it was important to ground the issue in data and facts. We decided to host a town hall to educate residents about the state of housing in District 3 and to understand what solutions other communities facing similar challenges have adopted.”
The event was held at the Murphys schoolhouse and contained a large number of residents from District 3.
Hitchcock began the town hall by giving a PowerPoint presentation. During the presentation, she brought up many of the things that are plaguing the housing market in District 3, including long-term vacation rentals and a lack of multi-family housing.
Some of the statistics Hitchcock gave on District 3 were that “between 2010 and 2020, Calaveras County's population remained flat, while the population in District 3 fell by 8%,” and that “the number of households living in District 3 declined significantly, by 20.7 % from 4,386 households in 2010 to 3,480 households in 2020.”
Hitchcock brought up potential solutions that other rural counties in the state are implementing to address the housing problem. Examples included, “Discourage investor speculation by limiting one license per host, constraint to specific geographic areas, prohibit STRs (Short-term rentals) in multifamily housing.”
Different citizens from around District 3 got a chance to ask Hitchcock about the housing situation. They ranged from questions about Airbnb to short-term/long-term rentals, and multifamily housing. There were also suggestions such as converting empty parts of retail space into apartments.