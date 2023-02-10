Our website is experiencing difficulties with processing payments at this time. Thank you for your patience while we fix the issue.
Calaveras County is home to a diverse population of animals, from bears to bald eagles—and elephants.
One such elephant, Lulu, made history Friday at the ARK 2000 sanctuary in San Andreas, celebrating her 57th birthday as the oldest African elephant living in North America. Lulu lives with six other elephants, as well as big cats and bears, at the 2,300-acre sanctuary, and shares a pasture with her best friend, Toka, who is 53.
African elephants in the wild can live well into their 60s and can still give birth in their 50s, though captive elephants rarely live past 38, according to Ed Stewart, President and Cofounder of thePerforming Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), which owns and manages ARK 2000.
While Stewart is happy that PAWS elephants have been able to grow to such an old age, he still wishes that they were able to spend their senior years in their natural habitat. Even the 150-acre enclosure that Lulu and Toka share is “not big enough,” he says.
“Captivity is such a terrible place for elephants,” Stewart says often. “If it were up to us, there would be no more elephants in captivity.”
Lulu’s story began in Swaziland, where she was separated from her family in the wild, either through a cull (a selective slaughter to control populations) or direct capture. She arrived at the San Francisco Zoo as a 2-year-old, where she was kept in a small enclosure with other elephants who bullied her. In 2005, Lulu was transferred into PAWS’ care. At that time, she was a traumatized elephant who was afraid of other elephants, so much so that she would fall to her knees and crawl in their presence.
“I think Pat turned her around,” said Stewart of his late partner and PAWS cofounder Pat Derby, who dedicated her life to improving standards for captive wildlife care and worked with Lulu for years to make her feel safe. “We’re just lucky to have [Lulu] here every day. We’re humbled they chose us to take her.”
Lulu may not be in her proper wild home, but she was more than happy to enjoy her birthday cake, which Stewart and volunteers set out for her. The cake was made from bran and flour, with apple sauce, fruit and vegetables, as well as a drizzle of molasses.
“This will give her an incentive to go to 58,” Stewart said as the group of volunteers watched her devour the cake. “Isn’t she beautiful?”
Of course, an extra cake was made for Toka so she wouldn’t feel left out.
As the 8,200-pound Lulu has aged she has required more assistance from staff. For instance, she cannot lie on her left side due to a hip injury. Stewart explains that one day she slipped and required assistance to get up. Elephants in captivity tend to age faster, often developing arthritis in their 30s, he says.
During the event, PAWS presented a $20,000 check in Lulu’s name to the Amboseli Trust for Elephants. Amboseli National Park is a nature reserve in Kenya dedicated to the preservation of wild elephants and other animals in the area.
“Those people are doing the real work to protect habitat and elephants, and we're proud to give them a check for $20,000, which is a big deal for PAWS to be able to help wild elephants,” said Stewart.
Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.
Dakota is a Bret Harte High School alumna and attended Davidson College, where she earned a bachelor's degree in Arab studies. After spending time studying in the Middle East and Europe, she is happy to be home, writing about the community she loves.
