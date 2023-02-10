Calaveras County is home to a diverse population of animals, from bears to bald eagles—and elephants. 

One such elephant, Lulu, made history Friday at the ARK 2000 sanctuary in San Andreas, celebrating her 57th birthday as the oldest African elephant living in North America. Lulu lives with six other elephants, as well as big cats and bears, at the 2,300-acre sanctuary, and shares a pasture with her best friend, Toka, who is 53.

29 Elephant Birthday (4).JPG
Lulu and Toka are the only elephants in the sanctuary that share a space. Lulu’s tusks are short while Toka’s are long.
29 Elephant Birthday (8).JPG
The sanctuary covers thousands of acres but is still small compared to these animals' natural habitat.
29 Elephant Birthday (20).JPG
Toka enjoys some hay.
29 Elephant Birthday (23).JPG
Lulu celebrates her 57th birthday with a "cake" made from bran and flour, with fruits, veggies and molasses on top. 

 
29 Elephant Birthday (21).JPG
The cakes were prepared by PAWS volunteers.
29 Elephant Birthday (16).JPG
From left to right, PAWS volunteer Kristina Wiley, president/cofounder Ed Stewart, and volunteer Debbie Morrow present a $20,000 check in Lulu’s name to the Amboseli Trust for Elephants in Kenya.
