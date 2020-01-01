There comes a point somewhere between the first bite of Christmas ham and the last spoonful of mashed potatoes when people likely start considering their health goals for the new year.
Whether the New Year’s resolution is to get to the gym five days a week or to eat more vegetables and less fast food, county residents of all ages have plenty of options.
Offering weights, cardiovascular exercises, yoga and dance, Better Together Fitness Center has had steady business since it opened its doors in San Andreas in March of 2019, according to co-owner Sarah Gray.
“The year has been really good, pretty steady, actually better than we expected in our first year,” Gray said before heading into a Monday morning class.
Gray said members are already starting to filter in in higher numbers following the holiday season.
“People are feeling the weight of the holiday and all the choices we made,” Gray said.
The key to avoiding a drop-off in clientele after the projected New Year’s rush? Maintaining a community- and family-oriented atmosphere, according to Gray.
Staff members are encouraged to know gym members by name, and to check in with those who haven’t been in for a while, Gray said.
Being a place for the whole family adds some appeal as well, Gray said.
“I think the other cool thing is we really try to bring in a lot of kids’ classes,” Gray said, with reference to dance, gymnastics and creative movement classes for younger kids.
In celebration of the New Year’s fitness spirit in the air, Better Together Fitness is offering personal training sessions at a discounted rate through Jan. 4.
In Valley Springs, the Health Habit store is continuing to offer products that turn healthy choices into habits.
In a grand reopening in March, the family-run store unveiled an expanded array of bulk herbs, aromatic essential oils, gift items and Keto Diet options. The “one-stop shop” for nutrition items carries chocolate and ice cream replacements with plant sweeteners for people with dietary restrictions, along with vegan nachos, hot dogs and more, co-manager Sharon Eaton told the Enterprise Monday.
“We try to take a holistic approach. Food is medicine. If you give a body the nutrition it needs, it will heal itself,” Eaton said.
A certified iridologist, Eaton said that every vitamin store she’s ever worked in has slowed in winter months and picked back up in the new year, with customers looking for “detoxes” and healthy food options.
That said, Eaton said sales have picked up over the past few months, which she attributes, in part, to the store’s educational atmosphere.
“Even if people don’t buy a lot, I’m more than happy to just educate,” Eaton said, adding that she often provides short, free consultations for customers with dietary questions and health problems.
People at the Health Habit expect a New Year’s wave as well, and Eaton has some advice for people who may be thinking more openly about making dietary changes.
“Try to include more healthy fat in your diet,” such as olive, avocado, flax and coconut oils, Eaton said. “If you’re hungry and you’re dieting, you’re doing the wrong thing. Instead of restricting, just swap out what you’re doing for something that is healthy.”
Eating a variety of fruits, or the “whole rainbow,” is also a beneficial way to hit the daily dosage of minerals and vitamins, Eaton added.
The store plans on holding flash sales as the new year rolls around.
For elderly county residents interested in free tai chi and seated-strength training courses, the countywide Stay Vertical Program is gearing up for its free winter sessions.
Paid for by the Mark Twain Health Care District, the fall prevention program kicked off in September of 2018. It continues to offer one 16-session class per season across nine locations.
The program saw an influx of new participants in January of 2019, many of whom went on to participate in subsequent classes, said Steve Shetzline, executive director of Murphys Senior Center and the Stay Vertical manager.
“We’ve been getting a lot of regulars. In the past week, I have gotten 10 new people that emailed me, but the vast majority are people that come back and do it year-round,” Shetzline said. “It’s been so well-received that participants have started to pay for it on their own.”
The seated strength training courses have been more popular than tai chi, and they’ve yielded positive health results, Shetzline said.
Evaluations for 37 people all showed strength or agility improvements since they started the program, he said.