Mills endorsed by McClintock in supervisorial race for District 4

District 4 Congressional Rep. Tom McClintock has endorsed Dennis Mills in his re-election bid for the county’s district 4 supervisorial seat, Mills’ campaign announced on Jan. 28.
“I strongly support Dennis Mills for reelection to the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors,” reads a statement from McClintock. “Dennis and I have worked together on critical issues in (the) region, including safeguarding our water resources, developing sensible forest management and federally funded projects in the county.”
Mills shares McClintock’s view of limited government through reduced regulations and lower taxes, according to the statement.
A former Calaveras County Water District director, Mills has held the District 4 seat since 2016, and is being challenged by former Angels Camp Mayor Amanda Folendorf.
District 4 includes the communities of Angels Camp, Altaville, Salt Spring Valley and Copperopolis.