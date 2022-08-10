A 62-year-old Angels Camp man lost his life Wednesday when his truck hit a tree on Murphys Grade Road.
The identity of the deceased has yet to be released, pending notification of next of kin.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A 62-year-old Angels Camp man lost his life Wednesday when his truck hit a tree on Murphys Grade Road.
The identity of the deceased has yet to be released, pending notification of next of kin.
The accident was reported at 10:25 a.m. and occurred while the driver was westbound on Murphys Grade Road, west of Ranch Road, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
The deceased, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was driving a 2003 Ford F-150 at approximately 70 mph when he made an "unsafe turning movement to the right" and his vehicle left the roadway, striking a tree, the CHP reports.
Authorities are investigating whether drugs and/or alcohol played a role in the accident.
Dakota graduated from Bret Harte in 2013 and went to Davidson College, NC where she earned a bachelor's degree in Arab studies. After spending time studying in the Middle East and Europe, she is happy to be home, writing about the community she loves.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.