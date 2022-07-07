The Calaveras County Administrative Office announced on July 7 via press release that County Administrative Officer (CAO) Christa Von Latta is stepping down, effective on Jan. 1, 2023.
Von Latta made the announcement on July 6 after serving approximately one year as CAO.
“I am very thankful to the County of Calaveras and its impressive, hard-working staff for providing me with such a great opportunity. It is difficult to step away, but I feel strongly at this point in my life it is a necessary step in my career. It is not a decision I made lightly,” writes Von Latta.
Von Latta had previously served as the county's interim CAO and deputy CAO.
Of Von Latta, District 4 supervisor and board chair Amanda Folendorf said, “We are very appreciative of the time and sacrifices Christa has made for the County of Calaveras. Her investment in staff and countywide initiatives provide for our future and will make lasting change we are thankful for.”
The release stated that the board of supervisors will spend the next several weeks looking at options “in filling the position on an interim and ongoing basis.”
Von Latta’s resignation continues a historically high turnover rate in Calaveras County’s CAO position, with former CAO Albert Alt resigning in June of 2021 after just over two years in office. His predecessor, Timothy Lutz, stepped down in January of 2019 and served less than two years. Another former CAO, Lori Norton, resigned in 2014 with less than 18 months in the position, which was then assumed by Shirley Ryan, who served for almost two years from January 2015 until December 2016.