The Union Public Utility District (UPUD), City of Angels Camp (COA), and Utica Water and Power Authority (UWPA) have issued a drought warning asking residents and businesses to voluntarily cut back on water usage by 15%.
This comes at a time when the California Water Resources Control Board has issued mandatory orders for California residents to limit water usage to indoor usage. Residents of Calaveras County, however, are exempt from this order due to the county being under a water supply contract that dates back to the 1850s.
According to the release, the county’s “[r]obust system provides our communities with a reliable water source, even during times of drought when other parts of the state are limited to indoor use only.”
“While we are fortunate to have water deliveries to meet our customers’ needs during this drought, we need to be thinking ahead in case we have another dry year,” said UWPA Board president Ralph Chick.
He continued, “Any water we save this year could be stored in high-country reservoirs and saved for next year in case conditions get even worse.”