The Union Public Utility District (UPUD), City of Angels Camp (COA), and Utica Water and Power Authority (UWPA) have issued a drought warning asking residents and businesses to voluntarily cut back on water usage by 15%. 

This comes at a time when the California Water Resources Control Board has issued mandatory orders for California residents to limit water usage to indoor usage. Residents of Calaveras County, however, are exempt from this order due to the county being under a water supply contract that dates back to the 1850s.

