Ebbetts Pass Fire District and Altaville Fire Protection District were recently awarded a $74,000 grant for new extrication equipment.
“Known as the ‘jaws of life,’ first responders use these specialized tools to reach crash victims trapped inside a vehicle,” a press release from Ebbetts Pass Fire District reads. “So far this year, Ebbetts Pass Fire District has responded to 21 crashes in which two required extrication.”
The grant was provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS), through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
“Emergency response is a critical ally for traffic safety,” OTS Director Barbara Rooney said in the release. “This much-needed funding provides first responders with the necessary tools to assist crash victims.”
The new tools are powered by electricity and can be used without the need of hoses or gas-powered pumps, making them easier to deploy.
“The faster we are able to reach someone who is injured, the faster we can get them the help they need,” Ebbetts Pass Fire District Fire Chief Mike Johnson said in the release. “New extrication equipment allows us to do just that because they are lighter and easier to operate.”