Booking Log

Tuesday, March 15

Zachary Joseph Anglin, 35, of Avery, was arrested at 11:50 a.m. at the 200 block of East St. Charles Street in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of aggravated assault with a semiautomatic firearm, exhibiting or drawing a firearm in presence of a motor vehicle occupant, threatening crime with intent to terrorize, vandalism, and using a firearm during a felony punishment.

Thursday, March 17

Joshua Clay Stiver, 40, of West Point, was arrested at 9:15 a.m. at Highway 26 and Pine Street in West Point and booked on suspicion of violating probation.

Saturday, March 19

Morgan Kate Hill, 36, was arrested at 3:20 p.m. at the 200 block of Pine Street in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a child.

