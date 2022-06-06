Two Mokelumne Hill landmarks are up for sale—the Hotel Leger and former Wendell’s restaurant.
The historic Hotel Leger building, built during the Gold Rush in 1851, listed at just under $1 million, at $949,000, according to a listing on loopnet.com.
The distinctive building that sits on Main Street features a saloon, restaurant with a commercial kitchen, an inn with thirteen (reportedly haunted) hotel rooms, two apartments, unique rooms that can be used as banquet halls for weddings or events, a wine cellar, and a cozy courtyard with an in-ground pool. The building has been featured on the Travel Channel’s popular television series, Ghost Adventures, and the hotel also keeps a log of guest’s reports of supposed paranormal activity.
While the building and hotel business are separate, this property offers potential buyers “an excellent opportunity to add value,” according to the listing by Camden Irish of Century 21 Sierra Properties.
The iconic Wendell’s building is also currently listed at just under $1 million, “as-is” for $995,000, and includes all furniture, fixtures, and kitchen equipment. According to the listing, it sits on a 3.7-acre parcel with around 100 parking spaces for guests and customers.
Located at 9036 Center Street, the building sits just outside of town in Mokelumne Hill on Highway 49. Perhaps you have driven past it on Highway 49 and noticed the helicopter perched atop the sloping roof. Maybe you remember going to Wendell’s for drinks in the lounge, or even when it was a bustling restaurant and not the vacant building that it is now.
It sits atop a hill that has a view of the highway and fields where horses and cattle occasionally graze. In the distance is a view of the hills that surround the little gold rush town. Atop the 5200-sq.ft. building sits owner John Wendell Hertzig’s helicopter—one that he built himself with some help from local boys when he was working on getting his pilot’s license.
With its picturesque backdrop, the large, fully-outfitted commercial kitchen, lounge, and restaurant could make a “very successful event center for weddings, family reunions, corporate retreats, etcetera,” according to realtor Rick Lakhar of Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates.
Lakhar also says it would make a great commissary or “ghost kitchen,” a delivery-only restaurant, winery tasting room, or another dining option for locals and travelers.
Lahkar says the demand for properties of this type is not very high in Gold Country, but “the property has immense potential for the right buyer,” as it is “not too far” to Sacramento and San Francisco. The realtor believes that while the demand isn’t here yet, “the time is ripe for growth of these areas.” He added, “People nowadays are looking for unique experiences and done right, we can create great experiences.”