Charlie Brechtel, a well-known musician, radio host and film producer in the American biker community, died in a two-vehicle collision near his home in Copperopolis on Saturday.
In the third vehicle fatality in less than two weeks in Calaveras County, Brechtel, 62, was killed when his motorcycle rode into oncoming traffic, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported. It was also the second motorcycle fatality.
Brechtel was riding his 1987 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on O’Byrnes Ferry Road south of Duchess Drive, when his motorcycle crossed the double-yellow line, according to the CHP. Brechtel’s motorcycle collided with the front left corner of a 2013 Chevy Equinox being driven the opposite direction by Briana Mason, 29, and Evan Gorder, 29, both of Davis.
Brechtel was ejected from his motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. Neither Mason nor Gorder were injured. No arrests were made, and drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision, the CHP reported.
On social media, friends, colleagues and fans of Brechtel mourned his passing. He was widely known for the long-running Charlie Brechtel Band, which performed during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally for more than 10 years and had songs featured in productions including FX’s hit series “Sons of Anarchy.”
Brechtel was also a film producer and founder of Bikers Inner Circle Productions, as well as a host on the Bikers Inner Circle radio station.
“Riding just two miles from his house, Charlie waved goodbye,” Brechtel’s media director Felicia Morgan wrote in a Facebook post Sunday. “A short time later, our beloved Charlie was gone. … Hug your people, tell them that you love them, and give us a minute to catch our breath as we try to make sense of the incomprehensible.”