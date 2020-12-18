A serial vehicle thief with multiple related felonies in Calaveras County dating back to 2006 has been arrested in connection with a string of thefts in Angels Camp and Arnold.
Serial thief Ryan J. Utterback, 33, of Angels Camp, was arrested alongside fellow suspect Cheyenne Allyson Auld, 30, of Avery, Dec. 15 on rural San Antonio Falls Road, near Arnold. They were reportedly in possession of a stolen vehicle at the time of their arrest.
Law enforcement officers had been searching the area due to the report of the stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of Linebaugh Road. According to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, security footage and witness statements collected at the scene identified Utterback as the primary suspect.
Utterback is also suspected in a Nov. 30 residential burglary that occured in the 4000 block of Cosgrave Road in Angels Camp, during which a side-by-side utility vehicle, chainsaws and jewelry were reported missing—amounting to approximately $14,000 worth of stolen property.
“Utterback and Auld were placed under arrest without incident. A search of the suspects and vehicle revealed a glass smoking pipe, burglary tools, and suspected methamphetamine,” the Sheriff’s Office reported. “The vehicle was returned to its rightful owner, however, approximately $2,500 worth of damage had been caused by the suspects.”
Utterback is being held without bail due to a violation of probation charge. He is additionally charged with two counts of felony vehicle theft, one count of residential burglary, vandalism and other charges related to theft and drug possession. Auld is charged with vehicle theft, possession of stolen property and vandalism. Her bail was set at $25,000.
County court records show Utterback was most recently convicted of vehicle theft in December 2019 after he was found in possession of a stolen vehicle on Camp Nine Road in 2018. He was sentenced to two years in prison and 365 days on probation, but only served approximately six months in prison due to credit for time served.
Utterback was also charged with assault with a deadly weapon and vehicle theft in a 2019 incident that reportedly took place in the parking lot of the Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Modesto. The status of that case is undetermined.