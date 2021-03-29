In recognition of Doctor’s Day on Tuesday, Mark Twain Medical Center’s administrative team issued the following letter:
On behalf of the employees, volunteers and patients, we would like to wish all care providers a happy Doctor’s Day!
This past year has really put you and your healthcare colleagues to the test. It was just over a year ago when the pandemic started and it has been your leadership and dedication to patient care that has helped guide us through what is arguably the most difficult year we have seen in recent history. You have selflessly put yourselves on the front-line, helped us develop infection control practices to keep our staff and patients safe and several of you made personal sacrifices by quarantining away from your families so you could keep them safe and also keep our patients safe. Every year during Doctor’s Day we take a pause to appreciate your service and devotion to patient care, but this year it is even more important to recognize our medical staff for your contributions.
With gratitude and respect, Happy Doctor’s Day!
Mark Twain Medical Center Administrative Team