With the Christmas holidays around the corner, United Parcel Service (UPS) is delivering more packages than ever before.
“UPS expects another record peak holiday shipping season, with retail sales forecast to grow more than 5% and online holiday retail sales likely to reach a new high,” UPS Media Relations Manager Kim Krebs said. “This year’s peak holiday period delivery volume is expected to be about 5% higher than in peak 2018. We estimate UPS will deliver more than 32 million packages per day in the U.S. and around the world, an increase of 60% over our normal daily volume.”
The increase in deliveries demands a variety of strategies, Krebs said.
“Our strategy includes deeper collaboration with customers on strategies that match capacity to their needs throughout peak – a proven approach from last year; full utilization of our increased airline and automated sort capacity across the network; and careful alignment of planned and unplanned volume with available network capacity,” she said. “In addition, to help support the increase in package volume, we are adding about 100,000 seasonal employees and have shortened their ramp-up time with enhanced mobile training.”
While there has recently been increased media coverage of packages stolen while in transit, “Media attention related to theft involving UPS and other deliveries has increased due to expanded use of video surveillance technology available to consumers,” Krebs said.
If customers have concerns about the security of residential deliveries while away from the home, several options are available. These include having packages delivered to the workplace, having packages sent to a relative or neighbor who will be home during the day or requesting to have the driver leave a package in a shed or backyard and out of view from the street.
Customers can also sign up for the UPS My Choice service, which allows them to choose how their packages will be delivered – including having them dropped off at secure access points, such as UPS Stores – and alerts them with a message or email the day before a package arrives.
The UPS Store is a subsidiary of UPS, and each franchise is independently owned.
In Sonora, The UPS Store owner Diane Boldemann said that it was by far the busiest time of the year for her business.
“We are fully staffed with four employees, plus my husband and myself, who are the partners in this business,” she said. “So we have a total of six people working at the store this time of year.”
The store offers a wide range of services throughout the year, Boldemann said.
“Obviously, shipping is No. 1,” she said. “We also do postal, and we also have printing and copying services. We have notary services, faxing, laminating, binding – a lot of things that spin off of the printing aspect of things. We also do invitations and postcards and business cards.”
Boldemann said that her store played an important role during the holiday season.
“We work a lot hand-in-hand with UPS, especially this time of year,” she said. “You can imagine the numbers of packages that they’re out delivering everyday. And we have a POD (storage container for packages) on our premises at this time of year to help accommodate our package intake, but also to help UPS, because their hub is over in Angels Camp” and it gives them a place in Tuolumne County to store and pick up packages.
The container at the Sonora store was completely filled on Monday, Boldemann said.
“We have a 10-by-20 (foot container) out the backside of our store, and yesterday we filled it, just to give you an idea of how many packages,” she said.
For her store, the Christmas season ranges over three months of the year, Boldemann said.
“Our Christmas season starts way back in November when all the Amazon packages start coming in,” she said. “And then, as you can imagine, everything is getting returned at this time of year as well, because the order didn’t fit, or wasn’t exactly what they wanted, so we’re starting to get returns now. I mean, half of our volume yesterday was returns … Christmas continues on into at least mid-January for us.”
In order for UPS to make a delivery by Christmas, packages must be shipped by Dec. 19 for UPS three day select; by Dec. 20 for UPS second day air; and by Dec. 23 for UPS next day air.