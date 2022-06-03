This week, the CDC released updated COVID-19 “community levels,” which placed 13 of California’s 58 counties in a “high” category. The 13 counties on the list, including Sacramento and El Dorado, are considered high risk areas with the most recent Covid surges, and the CDC recommends that people living and working in those counties begin masking up indoors again.
The “high” rated counties are: Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer, Yolo, Del Norte, Marin, Mendocino, Monterey, Napa, San Benito, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma.
Calaveras is currently ranked “low” on the CDC’s community levels webpage, while Amador and Tuolumne fall under the “medium” category.
According to CDC guidelines, people living in medium and low category counties “may choose to mask at any time. People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask.”
While the CDC does not have the authority to mandate or enforce mask wearing indoors, the federal agency’s COVID-19 Community Levels “can help communities and individuals make decisions based on their local context and their unique needs,” according to cdc.gov. Their determinations may also influence state and local government, including institutions like schools.
One report by KCRA said that Sacramento City Unified School District will return to mask mandates in its schools at the beginning of next week as a result of the “high” community level classification.
Level classification is determined by three factors— “new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days,” according to the CDC.
For Calaveras to remain in the “low” community level, the county will need to maintain fewer than 10 Covid hospital admissions per 100,000 people in the past 7 days. Over 20 admissions per 100,000 people in the previous week would land Calaveras in the high category.
Additionally, if the county maintains fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in a week, and the percentage of “staffed inpatient beds by COVID-19 patients” over a 7-day average is less than 10%, the community level is considered low. Anything over 15% would be rated as high.
The latest update from Calaveras County Public Health on May 31 reported 13 active cases and no hospitalizations. However, the recent death of a male in his 80s has raised the county’s total deaths to 124.