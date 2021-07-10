A fire that ignited during a lightning storm in the Carson-Iceberg Wilderness last month has led to the closure of an area of the Stanislaus National Forest (SNF) between Spicer Reservoir and Highland Lakes.
The Henry Fire began near Weiser Creek at 7,500 feet in elevation on June 24. It grew to 35 acres by July 2, and has now expanded to 80 acres. The fire is being managed with a confine/contain strategy utilizing ridges, creeks, trails and natural barriers.
SNF Forest Supervisor Jason Kuiken signed a forest order on Friday closing the area around the fire to the public beginning on Saturday.
“Currently, crews and firefighters are confining and containing the fire within an 800-acre perimeter,” Kuiken said in the order. “Active fire, hazardous standing trees and proximity to trails provide clear indicators that the fire area is dangerous, and the public should be restricted from entering.”
An update from the SNF on Friday reported 50 personnel on the fire, including four hand crews and a Type 3 Incident Management Team.
“The terrain is steep with brush, patches of conifer trees and granite outcroppings,” the SNF reported. “As weather and fuel conditions are favorable, crews continue to conduct burning operations to strengthen containment lines. Burning operations remove vegetation between the edge of the fire and containment lines. Smoke may be more visible during the day and settle during the night/early morning hours in the canyons.”
Fire activity is currently minimal, and the estimated containment date is July 27.
With the exception of a 12-acre fire near Henry Peak last year, no fire has burned through the area in the past 20 years.
To view the closure order and updates on the fire, visit fs.usda.gov/stanislaus.