A fourth Calaveras County resident has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Calaveras Public Health announced early Friday afternoon that a Valley Springs woman tested positive for the novel coronavirus in a commercial laboratory outside of the county. An investigation is underway to identify the source of her exposure to the virus.
The unidentified woman is the second COVID-19 case to occur in Valley Springs and the fourth in the county, with two Copperopolis family members diagnosed in early March and another Valley Springs resident testing positive for the coronavirus late last week.
Two of the three prior cases are believed to have been caused by exposure to infected individuals outside of the county, with one case of familial transmission, and two of the patients have since recovered, the health department reported.
Currently, Calaveras County has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Mother Lode region, with three cases reported in Amador County and one in Tuolumne County.
Calaveras Public Health is identifying those who may have come into contact with the infected Valley Springs woman to monitor them for symptoms and possibly place them under strict quarantine, the health department stated in a Friday news release.
“Calaveras will get through this together by staying home as much as possible, self-isolating when we are sick, and self-quarantining if we’ve been exposed,” Calaveras County Health Officer Dean Kelaita, MD, said in the release.
“Emerging evidence suggests that there may be people who have COVID-19 and are asymptomatic and capable of spreading the virus to others,” the release reads.
On Thursday, Kelaita issued a recommendation under new statewide guidelines that the general public should wear face coverings when performing essential tasks outside the home. The safety measure has been recommended as a courtesy to others, to further prevent the spread of airborne pathogens.