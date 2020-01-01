Vacationers flock to mountains for weekend in snow

Highway 4 was heavily trafficked on Dec. 28 and 29, as visitors headed up the hill to spend some time in the snow.
On the afternoon of Dec. 28, a blanket of white covered much of the ground east of Calaveras Big Trees State Park, and berms of snow steadily grew in height along the windy road to Bear Valley.
Every pullout was packed with cars, as families clad in warm snow gear sledded, threw snowballs and posed for pictures.
Several solitary snowmen sat along the roadway, evidence of hours of family fun earlier in the day.
Most of the snow had fallen from the tall pine and cedar trees, although some had yet to melt under the bright sun.
At 3 p.m., the sky was bright and blue at a lookout point a few miles west of Bear Valley. A snowman sat nearby, and a family posed on a granite boulder for a photo framed by distant white mountains.
“We have a cabin up here in Arnold, so we like to get up here for the weekend and enjoy the snow while we can,” Justin Elam, of Modesto, said, his daughter perched upon his shoulders.
Elam said that he had spent the past couple of hours playing in the snow with his daughters, dad, sisters and nephew. He said that the kids had especially enjoyed the day.
“They’re getting tired now, but they had some fun today,” he said. “The snow’s gorgeous right now. It’s a little powdery, so you can’t make a good snowman where we were at, but it’s still gorgeous. (We) had a good time.”
Farther up the hill, almost every space was taken at the Bear Valley Adventure Co.’s parking lot off of Highway 4, and a steady stream of skiers and sledders waited patiently to cross the busy roadway. At the cross-country ski area across the street, visitors skied, sledded, tubed and took pictures.
Both children and adults took turns riding down a small hill on tubes. While the sun still shone brightly, the shadows grew longer and a cold breeze began to blow.
Employee Brad Hanson said that the ski area had been busy all weekend.
“Today’s been our busiest day,” he said.
Hanson said that he was excited by all of the early snowfall in the area.
“I was here during the drought years, so I’m ecstatic,” he said. “This is more snow than we had last year at this time. All the snow came in February last year.”
A cross-country skier stopped for a moment to chime in.
“We were here at Christmas last year up at the lodge, and there was, like, no snow,” he said. “We went hiking instead.”
Hanson said that he was in Oregon for the Thanksgiving storms, and there was already plenty of snow by the time he arrived at Bear Valley this winter.
“I came down here, and there was a 5-foot base, and I was, like, ‘Sweet,’” he said with a grin.
Peter Griffes, of San Francisco, passed by on a pair of cross-country skis.
“It was a really good day,” he said. “There’s a ton of snow up here for this time of year. I was able to get some downhill skiing in the morning, and cross-country this afternoon.”
Griffes said that the snow was good up at the ski resort earlier in the day.
“It was pretty good,” he said. “There are a lot of people up there today. A lot of people down here, too.”
Ron Alcock, of Brentwood, and his daughter, Ava, were getting ready to turn in their sleds for the day.
“We didn’t get a chance to do the tubing, but the sledding was pretty good,” he said. “It was warm when we first got here – we’ve been here for a couple of hours – but it’s cooling off now.”
Alcock said that he came to the area for the weekend to camp with family and friends in Avery.
“Perfect weather,” he said. “This is a special occasion, because I’ve got family from Paso Robles and Groveland, and we’re all doing a family Christmas party. And our friends came up from the Bay Area, too.”
Ava said that she had a good weekend in the mountains.
“I want to come back next weekend,” she said with a big smile.
“We might,” Alcock said, laughing.