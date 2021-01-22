Valley Springs student named in national honor society for first-generation college students
Toni Welch, of Valley Springs, was recently invited to be a member of a national honor society called Alpha Alpha Alpha, or Tri-Alpha, while studying at California State University, Stanislaus (Stanislaus State).
Tri-Alpha is an organization that aims “to recognize academic excellence and provide opportunities for personal growth, leadership development and campus and community service for first-generation college students,” a press release from Stanislaus State reads.
In order to be invited for membership, undergraduate students at Stanislaus State must be enrolled full time, complete at least one term at Stanislaus State, earn at least 36 semester units towards a bachelor’s degree and achieve an overall grade point average of at least 3.2. In addition, neither of the student’s parents or legal guardians can have completed a bachelor’s degree.
“Full-time graduate students who are first-generation students can be admitted if they have completed at least one term of study (nine or more graduate credits) and have a GPA in their graduate program of at least 3.0,” the release reads.
Stanislaus State serves a diverse student body of more than 10,000 at two locations in Turlock and Stockton.
“Widely recognized for its dedicated faculty and high-quality academic programs, the university offers 43 majors, 41 minors and more than 100 areas of concentration, along with 16 master’s degree programs, seven credential programs, and a doctorate in educational leadership,” the release reads.
Local students named to University of Utah Fall 2020 Dean’s List
Two local students were recently named to the Dean’s List at the University of Utah for the Fall of 2020.
The list includes Alyssa Ritzel, of Murphys, who is earning bachelor of science degrees in accounting and marketing, and Linda Crabtree, of Arnold, who is working towards a bachelor of science degree in health and kinesiology.
“The University of Utah congratulates more than 9,700 students who were named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List,” a press release from the University of Utah reads. “To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12-graded credit hours during any one term.”
The University of Utah is located in the foothills of the Wasatch Mountains in Salt Lake City, and is a flagship institution of higher learning in Utah.
“Founded in 1850, it serves over 32,000 students from across the U.S. and the world,” the release reads. “With over 100 major subjects at the undergraduate level and more than 90 major fields of study at the graduate level, including law and medicine, the university prepares students to live and compete in the global workplace.”