The Dollar Plus Store in Valley Springs has been prohibited from selling alcohol for 35 days following an investigation by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC).
“ABC filed two separate accusations against the store for illegal activity,” an Oct. 23 press release from ABC reads. “The first accusation was filed after ABC agents from the Department’s Special Operations Unit discovered illegal drug paraphernalia at the store and sold purportedly stolen property to a store clerk on five separate occasions in January and February of 2020. The second accusation was filed after ABC agents from the Stockton District determined the store sold alcohol to a minor on Aug. 28, 2020.”
ABC Public Information Officer John Carr said that the investigation resulted from “a complaint from the community.” The drug paraphernalia sold included “things like pipes used to inhale drugs,” and the stolen property included “items that are sold in the store such as cigarettes and wine, etc.”
As part of the undercover work, “the agents were able to verify that the clerk believed that the items were stolen property,” Carr said. ABC agents or law enforcement also witnessed the sale of alcohol to a minor, he said.
“The store owner signed two separate stipulation and waiver agreements waiving the right to a hearing before an administrative law judge and accepting ABC’s penalties,” the release states. “The store agreed to a 20-day suspension for selling drug paraphernalia and purchasing purported stolen property and agreed to a 15-day suspension for selling alcohol to a minor. As a result, both suspensions will be served back to back and the store cannot sell alcohol for a 35-day period ending Nov. 24, 2020.”
The ABC posted a notice of suspension of alcohol sales at the store on Oct. 21.
Carr said that the ABC has no record of prior disciplinary action involving the Dollar Plus Store in Valley Springs.
If the temporary prohibition on alcohol sales is violated, “The licensee could face more suspension time, or possible revocation of the license,” Carr said.