The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night in Arnold, causing a male to be injured in a lower extremity.

The sheriff’s office has not named the victim, who was transported to a Central Valley trauma center for treatment.

Officials say a 911 call was placed at about 8:56 p.m. on Sunday night regarding the shooting, which reportedly took place in the 1800 block of Highway 4 in Arnold, near Snowshoe Brewing Company, Arnold Meadowmont Lodge, and other businesses.

Deputies “discovered that the male was shot during an unverified disagreement,” the sheriff’s office told the Enterprise on Tuesday.

No further details have been provided at the time of publication.

