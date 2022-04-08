Calaveras County District Attorney (DA) Barbara Yook released a statement Friday, in partnership with the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, renouncing permanent changes to prisoner early release regulations as proposed by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR).
According to the release, CDCR “is seeking to enact permanent regulations which would result in the early release of thousands of violent offenders and ‘nonviolent second strikers.’”
A public comment period is now open regarding the proposed changes and closes April 13. Citizens of Calaveras–and all Californians–are welcome to submit written comments by e-mail or by mail to the CDCR, whose contact information will be listed at the end of this article. There will also be a public hearing teleconference starting at 10 a.m. on April 14 during which comments will be welcomed.
Sheriff Rick DiBasilio supports Yook in opposing the new regulations, stating, “Our community must come first and we will continue to voice opposition to regulations that lead to increased recidivism due to early releases.”
According to the DA’s statement, the new regulations, which have already been in use as “emergency measures” over the last 10 months, could release sentence time by up to 66% for violent offenders, meaning a sentence of 10 years could be served in just under three and a half years. The changes would “seek to reduce the sentences of prisoners by increasing the percentage of credits awarded on those sentences,” giving an increase of credits from 20% to 33% for violent offenders, and from 50% to 66% for non-violent “second strikers.” Yook stated, “This does not protect victims or the public at large. … I am opposing the effort to make these regulations permanent due to the increased risk to public safety.”
Yook also points out that “under CDCR’s regulations, being a felon in possession of a firearm is considered ‘non-violent,’ regardless of how violent the offender’s past is.” According to Yook, Calaveras County has already experienced a 25% increase in charges related to felons “in possession of a firearm” in 2021, purportedly due to the early release regulations already in place for emergency use. Even more alarmingly, Yook states that “the first quarter of 2022 is even higher and on track to result in over a 50% increase with these early release regulations in place.”
To submit written comments about the proposed regulation changes, email RPMB@cdcr.ca.gov or mail written comments to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), Regulation and Policy Management Branch (RPMB), P.O. Box 942883, Sacramento, CA 94283-0001. All comments must include the rule number, NCR 22-03, OAL Notice File No. Z2022-0215-10. To participate in the teleconference by phone, call 1-877-411-9748 (TTY/TDD: Dial 711) and enter participant code 6032676 when prompted.