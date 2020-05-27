A 29-year-old Pioneer man was arrested Friday and charged with felony burglary after a homeowner reportedly encountered the man attempting to break into their residence. He was released the following day under the state Judicial Council’s $0 bail policy.

According to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, Gregory Wayne Moore admitted to entering the residence on Snead Road in West Point, as well as a shed on the property. However, he was released from the county jail on Saturday under the state’s temporary COVID-19 bail rules, which mandate $0 bail for most misdemeanor and nonviolent felony charges unless no bail is set by a judge.

The Calaveras County jail has released several additional inmates under the policy after an initial 19 inmates were released on April 13.

