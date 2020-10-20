A statewide proposition on the ballot would change the way commercial and industrial properties are taxed, with the potential of accumulating $6.5 billion to $11.5 billion for local governments and schools in California.
Overview of Prop 15
If approved, Prop 15, dubbed the “Tax on Commercial and Industrial Properties for Education and Local Government Funding Initiative,” would require commercial and industrial properties, with the exception of agriculture properties, to be taxed based on market value, rather than the original purchase price. It also calls for an annual reappraisal of those properties.
Property tax rates have been based on purchase price since 1978, when voters approved the landmark “People’s Initiative to Limit Property Taxation” – better known as Prop 13. Via a constitutional amendment, the measure limited the property tax rate to 1% of assessed value (plus the rate needed for additional voter-approved taxes) and restricted annual increases of assessed value to 2%. This effectively decreased taxes but cut funding to local governments and schools for decades to come.
Unlike Prop 13, the proposition on the ballot this year does not apply to residential properties. The basis of taxation would only be changing to market value for landowners with more than $3 million in commercial property in the state.
The amendment would take effect in fiscal year 2022-23, except for properties where half of occupants are small businesses with less than 50 employees. Those properties would not see the change until fiscal year 2025-26, at the earliest.
Currently, 60% of property tax revenue is allocated to cities, counties and special districts, while the other 40% is divvied out to schools and community colleges. The State Legislative Analyst estimates Prop 15 would result in new revenues between $6.5 billion and $11.5 billion for local governments and schools across the state.
Generally, supporters include many coastally-based school districts, unions and local governments, along with the California Democratic party, per Ballotpedia.
Supporters say large corporations have been catching a major tax break since Prop 13 passed, and the change would bring much-needed dollars to local schools with infrastructural deficiencies and other significant budget challenges.
Those opposed include a number of business groups across the state and the California Republican party.
Opposition says increased taxes on large commercial and industrial properties would trickle down to consumers, and that new administrative costs and personal property tax exemptions would hurt rural counties.
What county residents should know
Local school districts say, “yes” to new revenues, especially after having to make deep budget cuts.
The Calaveras County Taxpayers Association, on the other hand, says, “no” to new taxes for large industrial and commercial landowners.
The Assessor’s Office says the change would likely result in a net loss for the county, due to new exemptions that would be codified under the law and new administrative costs.
Calaveras Unified School District would stand to gain a projected $1 million to $1.9 million in new revenues if the proposition passes, which could help address planned budget cuts, according to Superintendent Mark Campbell.
The district’s three-year “deficit elimination plan” for 2020 to 2023 calls for $200,000 in cuts – including layoffs of 12 teachers and 20 support staff, along with other departmental cuts – to address a $1.7 million deficit.
“Clearly, any added revenue would be welcomed,” Campbell said. The new monies “would have a positive impact on our fiscal situation overall and would help us to reduce the scope of the budget cuts we are having to make.”
Al Segalla, president of the local taxpayers association recommended a “no” vote on Prop 13 on the basis that the tax increase on businesses would trickle down to consumers, employees and investors.
“Remember, businesses don’t pay taxes,” Segalla said. “You pay business taxes, as a consumer through higher prices, as an employee through lower wages or as an investor through lower earnings (think 401[k]).”
The Calaveras County Chamber of Commerce did not take a stance on the proposition, Chamber staff told the Enterprise Monday.
Assessor Leslie Davis said the proposition would likely be a “fund loser” for the county, due to higher administrative costs for implementation compounded by new exemptions for business personal property taxes that would be codified under the new law.
There are generally many unknowns with how the legislation will be implemented – starting in 2022 – based on the determinations of a new task force that would be formed if the proposition passes.
That said, unless the Legislature passes a new statute that creates a different way of interpreting the “in aggregate, in California” clause in state property tax law, local school districts, special districts and the county will likely lose money, Davis said.
What is “in aggregate, in California” referring to?
For example, let’s say “Mike Smith and Mary Jones co-own a commercial property in San Andreas that is worth $200,000,” Davis wrote in email correspondence. “Clearly, that’s nowhere close to $3 million. But, let’s pretend that Mike Smith also owns a retail center in San Ramon that is worth $1.2 million and he also owns an industrial building in Santa Clarita that is worth $1.7 million. Those two properties mean that Mr. Smith owns, in aggregate, in California, more than $3 million in commercial or industrial property. That would put the property in San Andreas on the list for cyclical reassessment based on a pure reading of the proposition.”
There are currently 11 parcels in Calaveras County with assessed values of over $3 million, but there could be more properties that would need to be reassessed by market value, based on the “in aggregate, in California” clause.
Davis is concerned tax revenues from the new assessments wouldn’t shore up the losses the county would incur due to new exemptions that would be codified under the implementing legislation.
That includes exemptions on the first $500,000 of business personal property (transportable items, such as furniture, computers, tools, etc.), effectively exempting all “small businesses” from personal property taxes.
Based on a “quick review,” Davis said those exemptions would remove about $39 million from the unsecured roll.
Compounding that are new costs associated with administration of the law, including those of the assessor’s office to make annual reappraisals of the relevant properties.
To start, determining all of the properties that would need to be reassessed would require coordination among every county assessor in the state.
Administration would require new property tax systems and advanced staff before any of the revenues would be received, according to Davis.
“Our current systems were not developed in the era of cyclical reappraisals more than 40 years ago,” Davis said. “We will need staff who can appraise complex, income-producing properties. We will be competing for the same people in the labor pool. The estimates for how many advanced appraisers we will need is quite high. We will need to develop systems to share data so we can be sure we are identifying all property that needs to be reassessed.”
Numerous assessors in small or rural counties have expressed similar concerns, due to forecasts that increased property tax revenues from a small number of commercial and industrial properties would not be enough to counterbalance revenue declines from personal property tax exemptions.