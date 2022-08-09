A Calaveras County deputy sheriff was arrested on July 28 after a search warrant for his Sonora home yielded evidence of opiate drug use, and several firearms were confiscated.
The suspect, 33-year-old Timothy Ball, has been placed on administrative leave.
According to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation began after a suspected child abuse report was submitted, “alleging active drug abuse by a parent.”
A press release from the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office stated that Ball had “a history of alcohol and opiate abuse” and had previously undergone treatment in rehab for his addiction. The release also stated that investigators found “physical evidence that Ball had recently relapsed on opiates while in the possession of firearms.”
Investigators from the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reportedly spoke with Ball at the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, where he works as a deputy. Ball was arrested and charged with being an addict in possession of a firearm, and he was booked at the Dambacher Detention Center, according to a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office press release.
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following statement regarding the arrest:
“On July 28th, 2022 the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of an investigation/arrest involving a Calaveras County Deputy Sheriff. Pursuant to department policy, the deputy was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigations.
“In order to maintain the integrity of the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office will have no further comments on this case at this time. Any inquiries regarding the criminal investigation are referred to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office or the Tuolumne County District Attorney’s Office.”