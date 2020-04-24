A 27-year-old man was killed on April 23 in a solo-vehicle wreck east of West Point.
Christopher Brabbin, of West Point, was driving his 1997 Nissan Maxima on Winton Road, east of Lily Gap Road when he lost control of the vehicle, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Brabbin was traveling eastbound on Winton, when his vehicle left the roadway while negotiating a slight left curve in the road. The back end of the Maxima collided with a tree on the southside of the roadway, the CHP reported. The car continued moving east, eventually colliding head on with a dirt embankment. After that, the car began to roll onto its left side, ejecting Brabbin from the cab.
Brabbin was pronounced dead on the scene.
The CHP reported that drugs and/or alcohol appear to be a factor in the collision.