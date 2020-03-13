FROGTOWN – Join the Braggin’ Rights Challenge and jump into team competition at the 2020 Jumping Frog Jubilee. This new program provides everything needed to compete as an official team in the signature event at the Calaveras County Fair May 14-17 at Frogtown.
For a fee of $75, each Braggin’ Rights Challenge team of two to six people rents six frog competitors. Each team also receives instructions and coaching from Frog Jump veterans prior to their first round of competition.
A group of family members, friends or coworkers can compete against each other for Braggin’ Rights. Or, as a fun way to promote friendly rivalries, groups and organizations can challenge each other for Braggin’ Rights.
The program combines previous Jump Start and Team Challenge competitions, simplifying opportunities for fairgoers to get in on the action at the spur of the moment. Teams formed on site go through the preliminary rounds of the competition along with veteran frog jockeys who’ve been doing it for decades. In past years, frogs from these random teams have qualified for the Grand Finals.
This year’s fair theme is “Frogtown Hoedown,” and the event boasts all the features of a traditional county fair: agriculture and livestock exhibits; carnival rides; rodeo; arts, crafts, floral and homemaking display; and a destruction derby. Plus, country music star Matt Stell will be in concert Friday night, May 15.
The International Jumping Frog Jubilee has been the center of attention for 92 years, with qualifying rounds the first three days and the Grand Finals on the afternoon of Sunday, May 17. A $5,000 prize will be awarded if a new world’s record is set this year. If not, the winning frog jockey receives $750 and a large trophy.
Everyone is trying to beat the world’s record of 21 feet, five and three-quarter inches, which was set in 1986 by the late Lee Giudici and his frog Rosie the Ribiter. His team of family and friends – the Giudici, Guzules and Matasci Team – is among those who have been participating at Frog Jump for over 50 years.
Last year’s winner, Logan Busch, is part of that team, and his grandfather is among its original members. Logan’s twin sister, Madison, won second place last year.
“Most of our frog jumping teams have competed for years,” said Braggin’ Rights Coordinator Bob Lema. “We developed Braggin’ Rights because folks watching in the stands have always asked how they can get involved. This program makes it easy.”
Fairgoers inspired by the jumping action on the Main Stage can form Braggin’ Rights teams on a first-come, first-jumped basis. Or you can sign up ahead of time by contacting the Fairgrounds at 736-2561 or email info@frogtown.org. You can also contact Bob Lema at robert.lema@gmail.com.
For complete Frog Jump details check out frogtown.org. Use the Frog Jump link to learn everything you need to know about the event.
Laurie Giannini is the CEO of the Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee.