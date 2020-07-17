The Wrinkle Cove Day Use Area at New Hogan Lake has been temporarily closed to vehicle access due to “misuse and overcrowding” causing safety concerns during the pandemic.
All other day use areas at New Hogan Lake remain open.
“This temporary closure is in response to overcrowding, excessive litter, and vehicle congestion that has created safety concerns. CDC, state, and local guidelines require social distancing and limited group activity in light of COVID-19,” Luke Burns, spokesperson for the Sacramento District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers told the Enterprise on Thursday.
The 360 square-mile artificial lake is owned by the federal agency and is a source of electricity, irrigation and drinking water, as well as a popular location for fishing, boating and camping.
The Wrinkle Cove Day Use Area at the lake will now be open to walk-in traffic only. Visitors must park in designated spots outside of the area’s entrance gate. Spots are limited.