Pacific Gas and Electric Co. has developed the first draft of a Multiple Region Operations and Maintenance Habitat Conservation Plan and its accompanying draft Environmental Assessment, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) announced on Feb. 28.
The documents cover routine maintenance and minor construction projects on natural gas pipelines and electric transmission lines in the Sierra Nevada foothills, Sacramento Valley, North Coast and Central Coast.
Habitat conservation plans, which are part of an application for an incidental take permit under the Endangered Species Act (ESA), are also in place for the utility giant’s operations and maintenance work in the San Francisco Bay Area and San Joaquin Valley, according to the USFWS press release.
After a decade of preparing the plan, PG&E submitted the draft in 2019 to support its application. If issued, an incidental take permit would not authorize PG&E’s activities, but rather the “incidental take” of protected species resulting from those activities over a 30-year term, according to the release.
The plan details strategies for addressing impacts to 24 animal and 12 plant species in the 34 counties where work will be performed.
Of the species identified, all but one – the foothill yellow-legged frog – are federally listed as threatened or endangered.
Under the plan, minor new construction in natural vegetation or agricultural land-cover types containing suitable habitat for protected species is limited to minimize impacts. Restrictions would set maximums of two miles of electric or gas-line extensions from an existing line, a total of one acre of new gas pressure limiting stations within the study area and three acres per electric substation expansion.
PG&E will use “species-specific habitat models, developed in conjunction with the Service, to estimate the amount and location of habitat for covered species in the (plan’s) area. If covered plants cannot be avoided, PG&E will prepare and implement a site-specific, (USFWS-approved) restoration plan,” the release states.
The plan is expected to speed up maintenance activities “while conserving habitat for many threatened and endangered species, including the northern spotted owl and California red-legged frogs," said Jennifer Norris, field supervisor of the Sacramento Fish and Wildlife Office, as quoted in the press release.
The plan was published in the Federal Register on March 2, 2020, and is up for a 30-day public comment period.
View the plan here.