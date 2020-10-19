A 28-year-old man was arrested at a residence in Angels Camp shortly after a physical altercation and shooting was reported at The Country Store in Tuttletown on the evening of Oct. 14.
Upon arriving at the store, located along Highway 49, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies learned that a male victim had arrived at Adventist Health Sonora with at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso. He was subsequently transported to an out-of-county hospital for treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.
Interviews were conducted at the scene, which led investigators to identify Phillip Smail Jr. of Angels Camp as the primary suspect.
The Angels Camp Police Department assisted the sheriff’s office in locating Smail at an Angels Camp residence, where he was arrested and charged with attempted murder and posession of ammunition by a prohibited person.
A Facebook page that appears to belong to Smail states that he attended Sonora High School and was formerly a firefighter with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).
No further details have been provided by the sheriff’s office, as the incident remains under investigation.
The shooting is the third to occur in Tuolumne County since Sept. 16, when a 17-year-old boy was killed by an unidentified shooter near Sonora High School.
Another shooting occurred on Oct. 13 in Twain Harte, which resulted in one man sustaining a gunshot wound to the arm and another suffering a non-firearm related head injury. No arrests have been made at this time, and both men are expected to recover.