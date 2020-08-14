The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an excessive heat warning for a broad region of the state, including the Central Valley and the foothills.
The warning went into effect at noon on Friday and will continue at least until 9 p.m. on Aug. 19.
“A long duration extreme heat event will impact the region from Friday through Wednesday and has increasing potential to continue beyond Wednesday,” a statement from the NWS reads. “High temperatures will be around 10 to 20 degrees above normal with highs 102 to 110 across the Valley and 95 to 107 across the foothills. There will be very little to no overnight relief with lows in the 70s to 80s across the area.”
The NWS expects “dangerously hot conditions,” and “significant heat impacts” for the general public, “especially for those sensitive to the heat, pets and livestock,” which will “increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.”
“More than 600 people in the United States are killed by extreme heat every year,” a press release from Calaveras County Health and Human Services Agency reads. “The warning signs of heat illness include heavy sweating, cramps, headache, nausea or vomiting, tiredness, weakness, dizziness and fainting.”
“Don’t overestimate what you can do during a heat wave, assume it’s less than your normal level of activity,” said Calaveras County Health Officer Dean Kelaita, MD, in the press release. “Play it safe and avoid heat-related illness. Common sense measures can prevent the possibility of heat-related illness. Some health conditions such as obesity, heart disease, poor circulation, sunburn and drug/alcohol use can make it harder for the body to stay cool in hot weather.”
During the heatwave, county residents are advised to drink plenty of water and avoid alcoholic and caffeinated beverages; stay indoors and stay cool; wear lightweight, light-colored clothing and sunscreen while outdoors; plan outdoor activities for the cooler part of the day; pace themselves during exertion; and stay in touch with family, friends and neighbors daily.
Cooling centers have been set up at Jenny Lind Elementary School, Bret Harte High School, Copperopolis Armory and San Andreas Library.
John Osbourn, director of the Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services, said that it is important for those using the cooling centers to follow safety guidelines.
“It is critical that we remember to practice preventative actions that help to slow the spread of COVID-19,” he said. “Those are social distancing, wearing a face covering, washing your hands often, and staying home if you’re sick.”
During the heatwave, Calaveras County Health and Human Services Agency advises residents to:
Drink plenty of water
o Take enough water for yourself and those traveling with you when you leave home
o Avoid drinks with caffeine (tea, coffee, and soft drinks)
o Avoid alcoholic beverages
o Provide plenty of water for pets
Stay cool, stay indoors
o Stay in an air-conditioned area, if possible
o If you do not have air conditioning, go to a place that is air conditioned
o Take a cool shower or bath
Wear light clothing and sunscreen when outdoors
o Choose lightweight, light-colored, and loose-fitting clothing
o Wear a wide-brimmed hat
o Use sunscreen when outside (SPF 15 or higher) and reapply every two hours when in the sun
Plan outdoor activities for the cooler parts of the day
o Avoid being out during the hottest part of the day
o Rest often in a shady area
o Never leave children or pets in a parked car
Pace yourself
o Take frequent, regularly scheduled breaks
o If you don’t feel well (for example: heart pounds, out of breath, lightheaded, confused, weak or faint) stop your activity and rest in a cool or shady area
Stay in touch with your family, friends, and neighbor’s daily
o For those with health conditions and the elderly, check in more often
o Have others check on you
COOLING CENTERS
Cooling centers will be open to the public from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:
Valley Springs
Jenny Lind Elementary School
5100 Driver Road
Valley Springs, CA 95252
Angels Camp
Bret Harte High School
364 Murphys Grade Road
Angels Camp, CA 95221
Copperopolis
Copperopolis Armory
695 Main Street
Copperopolis, CA 95228
San Andreas
San Andreas Library
1299 Gold Hunter Road
San Andreas, CA 95249
“Future dates for cooling centers in Calaveras County will be announced once details are confirmed,” a Calaveras County Health and Human Services press release states. “Cooling centers will comply with state guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Face coverings will be required.”
For more information, contact Public Health at (209) 754-6460, or visit facebook.com/calaveraspublichealth.