Brianne Heather Martin, 39, of Wallace, was arrested on suspicion of arson of an inhabited structure following a recreational vehicle fire in Wallace on April 10.
At 11:19 a.m., the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) command center received a report of a fire in the 7000 block of Highway 12, Cal Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore said.
Responding agencies included Cal Fire, Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District and Clements Fire District.
Calaveras Consolidated reported that Clements Fire arrived on the scene to find a fully involved fifth-wheel recreational vehicle next to a home.
“Cause of fire is suspicious and under investigation,” Calaveras Consolidated reported. “There were no injuries to any civilians or firefighters.”
Martin was arrested at her residence in the 7000 block of Highway 12 in Wallace at 12 p.m. the day of the fire.
The incident is currently being investigated by Cal Fire.