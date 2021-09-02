The following press release was issued by the City of Angels Camp.
The City and the Calaveras Council of Governments is committed to making Angels Camp a pedestrian and bicycle friendly community. As part of the City’s Main Street Master Plan, the Angels Camp Bicycle and Pedestrian Improvement Project is the first project to be completed! The project added 2,550 lineal feet of new sidewalks and bicycle lanes, on-street parking, and bark-covered future landscape areas. Pedestrians can now walk on sidewalk from State Route 4 to Bragg Street.
The City recently started construction of the next sidewalk project called Murphys Grade Road Sidewalk Infill Project. This project will provide additional pedestrian circulation to Bret Harte High School and the Angels
Towne Center and is expected to be completed by the end of this year.
Caltrans is also working on a sidewalk project that runs along State Route 49 from Brunner Hill to downtown Pine Street. As part of this project Caltrans will add on-street parking, high-visibility crosswalks, street lighting, and landscaping. Construction is tentatively scheduled in 2025.
The City of Angels Camp would like to thank our funding partners Caltrans and the Calaveras Council of Governments for fully funding, from preliminary engineering through construction, the Angels Camp Bicycle and Pedestrian Improvement Project; the total project cost is $2,850,000.
Additional appreciation goes to our engineering and environmental firm, Dewberry Engineering, Inc., and our contractor, George Reed, Inc. for bringing the City’s vision to life.