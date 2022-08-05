A COVID-19 outbreak has shut down West Point Elementary School for the week, according to an announcement from Calaveras Unified School District (CUSD).
The announcement posted on Facebook on Wednesday stated that due to approximately 24% of students and about half of the staff being out sick, the school will remain closed through Friday.
A decision about whether students will return to school on Monday is expected to be made over the weekend.
The notice stated, “A hybrid model was discussed, but ultimately was not a viable option.”
As of Tuesday, there were a total of 80 active cases of COVID-19 reported in the county, and four active hospitalizations. The total number of cases reported to date is 8,205.