The region served by the 209 area code will be getting a second area code (called an overlay) as the population increases. The new area code is 350.
Existing customers should not be affected by the change, as they will keep their 209 area code, and the price of a call will not change due to the overlay.
Customers will still need to dial the three-digit area code for all calls to and from telephone numbers with the 209 and 350 area codes and can still dial just three digits to reach 911, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711, and 811.
According to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), “the 209 area code, serving portions of Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Escalon, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, and Tuolumne counties, is projected to run out of available prefixes (the first three numbers after the area code in a phone number) by the fourth quarter of 2022.”
On May 19, the CPUC added the 350 area code to “ensure that phone numbers continue to be available to meet the demand…” and provided the following tips to existing customers.
Contact security or alarm vendors to update dial-up numbers to avoid a break in security routines and contacts.
Reprogram equipment or features, i.e., automatic dial, speed-dial, call forwarding, modems for computer or Internet dial-up access, etc.
Update items like stationery, checks, etc., to include your area code + telephone number.
Provide your area code and telephone number, not just the telephone number, as needed.
When asking for someone’s number, remember to ask for the area code, too.
Remember that the previous area code and the new area code will coexist within the same geographic region.
The CPUC also provided some 209 history: “The 209 area code was created when it split off the 415 area code in 1958. It was split again in 1997 to form the 559 area code. The 209 area code serves the cities of Angels Camp, Atwater, Ceres, Dos Palos, Galt, Gustine, Hughson, Ione, Lathrop, Livingston, Lodi, Los Banos, Manteca, Merced, Modesto, Newman, Oakdale, Patterson, Plymouth, Ripon, Riverbank, Sonora, Stockton, Tracy, Turlock, and Waterford. The 209 area code also covers Yosemite National Park and Kirkwood Mountain Resort.”
More information on the 209 area code is available at www.cpuc.ca.gov/209areacode.