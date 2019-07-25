A driver was arrested Monday and faces drug-related charges after leading police on a high-speed pursuit through Valley Springs, striking a telephone pole and nearly colliding with an SUV before he was apprehended.
David Sayle, 34, of Valley Springs reportedly failed to yield when a deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop for excessive speeding on Hogan Dam Road, near Highway 26. Sayle accelerated away from the deputy at speeds over 70 mph, according to a Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office news release.
During the pursuit, the suspect’s vehicle struck a telephone pole and almost collided with an SUV after crossing over the double yellow lines on multiple occasions. Sayle eventually pulled his vehicle over and was arrested at the scene.
Sayle was charged with evading police, hit and run, driving on a suspended license and other charges related to the possession and sale of a controlled substance after deputies located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside his vehicle, authorities said.
The suspect was booked into the Calaveras County Jail with bail set at $105,000.