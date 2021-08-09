A Stockton man in his mid-20s drowned at Lake Camanche on Sunday afternoon.
Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Greg Stark said that the man was reportedly swimming near Eucalyptus Point around 1:30 p.m. when he “experienced difficulty and went underwater.”
Calaveras County Marine Safety Deputies, East Bay Municipal Utility District Rangers and the Amador County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene to assist in searching for the victim.
The man was located roughly 50 feet from the shore in about 8 feet of water by divers with the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at around 5 p.m.
Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District also responded to the incident.
“Calaveras Consolidated Fire District wants to remind everyone to please wear a life jacket—it can and will save your life,” Calaveras Consolidated posted on Facebook.
Three additional deaths from drowning were reported at New Melones Lake earlier this summer.