Sources have confirmed that threatening notes were found strewn around Toyon Middle School in Valley Springs earlier today, launching an investigation and increased security measures on campus.
“Today anonymous, threatening notes were found on campus and appear to be written by students,” a screenshot of an announcement that appeared to have been sent out to parents from a Calaveras Unified School District (CUSD) email address stated on Dec. 17. “The notes don’t have many specific details, but a clear threat to cause harm. Law enforcement responded today and will be present on campus for the remainder of the week, until we find the students responsible.”
The email advised those with information, questions or concerns to contact the school district at (209) 754-2137.
Multiple parents on social media also reported that they received a phone call from Toyon relaying a similar message.
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office and CUSD have not yet responded to inquiries made by the Enterprise.
Additional information will be reported as it becomes available.