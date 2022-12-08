Sheriff’s Log
Monday, Nov. 28
Suspicious circumstances
5:16 p.m., San Andreas – Suspicious circumstances; report taken. Knief Lane.
Trespassing
10:19 p.m., Arnold – Trespassing; citation issued. Highway 4.
Suspicious person
11:59 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious person; no report taken. Highways 12 and 26.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Suspicious person
10:29 a.m., San Andreas – Suspicious person; arrest made. Mountain Ranch Road.
Vandalism
10:33 a.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; gate damaged. Report taken. South Petersburg and Lime Creek roads.
Disturbance
6:19 p.m., Jenny Lind – Disturbance; report taken. Milton Road.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Suspicious person
6:14 a.m., San Andreas – Suspicious person; subject sleeping in wheelchair. No report taken. Treat Avenue.
Suspicious or parked vehicle
2:01 p.m., San Andreas – Suspicious or parked vehicle; arrest made. Main Street.
Disturbance
9:01 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Disturbance; altercation. Taken to hospital. Smith Road.
Thursday, Dec. 1
Vandalism
9:59 a.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; report taken. Highway 26.
Traffic stop
10:47 a.m., Valley Springs – Traffic stop; citation issued. Pine Street and Highway 12.
Suspicious circumstances
7:23 p.m., Copperopolis – Suspicious circumstances; no report taken. Chuckwagon Drive.
Friday, Dec. 2
Burglary
10:13 a.m., Wilseyville – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Schaad Road.
Vandalism
10:16 a.m., Copperopolis – Vandalism; fuel tank cut and gas taken. Report taken. Rock Creek Road.
Traffic stop
6:18 p.m., San Andreas – Traffic stop; arrest made. East St. Charles Street.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Burglary
2:03 p.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Daphne Street.
Battery
3:09 p.m., Valley Springs – Battery; no report taken. Lucas Lane.
Disturbance
9:50 p.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; verbal altercation over parking. No report taken. West St. Charles Street.
Sunday, Dec. 4
Vandalism
9:59 a.m., Campo Seco – Vandalism; report taken. Paloma Road.
Vandalism
3:08 p.m., San Andreas – Vandalism; someone seen trying to get into a vacant house via windows. No report taken. Monte Vista Court.
Theft
9:55 p.m., West Point – Theft; caller thinks someone has taken items from her house. Report taken. Higdon Spink Cutoff Road.
Felony Booking Log
Tuesday, Nov. 29
John Allen Logg, 50, of Mountain Ranch, was arrested at 10:50 a.m. at Mark Twain Hospital in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating parole.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Bruce Henry Archer, 59, of Mountain Ranch, was arrested at 10:54 p.m. at the 20300 block of Smith Road in Mokelumne Hill and booked on suspicion of causing injury to an elderly or dependent adult, assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm, and obstructing or resisting an executive officer.
Friday, Dec. 2
Cody William Allen Davis, 18, of West Point, was arrested at 5 p.m. at Valley Oak Shopping Center in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of possessing a firearm as a prohibited person, possessing ammunition as a prohibited person, and violating probation.
Vernon Keith Moore, 38, of San Andreas, was arrested at 6:36 p.m. at Church Hill Road and Highway 49 in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of possessing a firearm as a prohibited person, possessing ammunition as a prohibited person, and possessing a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm.