Bret Harte football coach resigns

On Tuesday morning, the Casey Kester era at Bret Harte High School came to an end. After three games into his fifth season as Bret Harte’s head football coach, Kester resigned.
However, the events which led to Kester resigning began days ago and came to an end Tuesday morning. According to Kester, during a conversation with Bret Harte athletic director Cathy Stelling, the coach didn’t hear the word “fired,” but believed he could see the writing on the walls.
“There was no overt mention of the word firing, but it was clear by the tone of the conversation that there were actions that were going to be taken, at least that was my impression from the way she presented herself, the way she carried herself, the tone of the questions, the tone of the reactions and that the only option I had was to resign or to be fired,” Kester said Tuesday afternoon as he was cleaning out his Bret Harte office. “That was my take. If I misread (the conversation), she did nothing to correct it.”
In regards to Kester being “forced” to resign, Stelling said, “(If he believes he was forced to resign) I would say that Casey and I need to talk, because we have very different views of the conversation that we had this morning. I am adamant that he was not nudged. He made the decision to resign. If he says something different, I would have to wholeheartedly disagree.”
Tuesday morning’s conversation between Kester and Stelling was a result of a parent’s comments made during a Monday night school board meeting. The parent, whose child had quit the football team earlier in the day, brought a letter that the student wrote and read it to the board. The letter was given to Kester on Monday morning and it listed the reasons why he quit the team. The board heard what the parent had to say and then moved on to other topics.
“We had a parent, during open comment share concerns,” Bret Harte District Superintendent Michael Chimente said. “The board listened; the board did not respond and thanked the person for that information. No other decision or action was taken last night.”
The following morning, after what Kester described as a “five-minute conversation” with Stelling, Kester resigned.
“I would have liked the opportunity to have defended myself,” Kester said. “The accusations in the letter were corroborated according to the athletic director, but I don’t know which ones and to what extent. The accusations in the letter are coming from a 17-year-old boy, who is probably not fully aware of why we are doing certain things.”
The genesis of the issue
After a 21-3 home loss on Sept. 13 against El Dorado, parents were upset with the way Kester coached the final minute of the game. Trailing by 18 with under a minute to play, Kester called for the quarterback to take a knee and end the game. This decision was made as a way to protect his roster of 15 from any further injuries when the game was out of reach. The feeling from players and parents was that Kester had quit on the team.
“This is one of those decisions where you get to the point where you say, ‘OK, I can either take a knee and people will think that I quit on the team, or I can run one more play and maybe it’s your child who gets a concussion that sends them down to Davis Medical Clinic,’” Kester said. “At that point, I’m getting questioned about why I didn’t run another play in a meaningless game, where I don’t have a 20-point play and I can’t win the game. The game was over.”
Kester added, “I don’t regret the decision; not in the least. At one point during that game, we had two players come out (injured) on the same play and one came out with blood. You have no idea what is going to happen on any given play. I elected to play it safe. I don’t need to put the kids in danger for another play in a game that was already decided. What do I need five more yards versus getting another kid hurt?”
Kester’s decision to take a knee in the final seconds was not questioned by Chimente.
“We hire varsity coaches and expect them to make the best decisions at the time for their players,” Chimente said. “At that particular time, he made a decision that he thought was in the best interest of his team, based on the number of players that he had. I’m not going to second-guess what a coach does on the court or a football field.”
But once the final whistle blew Friday night, to Kester resigning Tuesday morning, he had not heard concerns personally from any parent.
“I have had no contact with any parent at any time during this whole escapade,” Kester said. “No parent came up to me after the game, no parent has emailed me, no parent has called me, no parent has done anything and I’ve had no contact with any parents about this situation at all.”
A letter to Kester
The letter that was given to Kester from a player who quit on Monday went into detail about frustration surrounding the Bret Harte program and Kester as a coach. One area the player wrote of was the “absence of principle on the team.” The player wrote about players not being held accountable for their actions both during games and at practice. When asked about the lack of discipline, Kester says it all goes back to the lack of players on the team.
“We had to play ironman football,” Kester said. “To discipline someone by taking them out for a half or a quarter for missing practice or being late, hurts them. But, if they are missing practice anyway, I don’t necessarily know if they care. But by taking them out of practice, I’m hurting the rest of the team. Yeah, discipline was lax. There were a lot of things that I wanted to do this year, but with 16 kids, you can’t do certain things.”
While the majority of the letter could be looked at as presenting valid arguments, the part that stings Kester was when his character was questioned.
“Being called a coward by a 17-year-old boy, that’s personal and uncalled for,” Kester said. “That has nothing to do with my ability to coach or my discipline or organization or anything else. It’s from him not understanding.”
The end was near
Kester had no intention of resigning when he woke up Tuesday morning. He did, however, think that this would be his final season as Bret Harte’s head coach. Aside from one winning year, Bret Harte didn’t reach the playoffs in three of Kester’s four seasons as head coach. And wins weren’t the only thing that couldn't be found. Year after year, the number of players Bret Harte has continued to dwindle.
The losing record and lack of interest falls on Kester’s shoulders and he’s not denying it.
“I had been thinking about resigning at the end of this year,” Kester said. “Since I’ve been here, player participation has gone down and other things have gone on and there’s been issues with coaches on the sidelines and I’m responsible for that. I want Bret Harte to succeed and if I’m not the guy, I need to step aside and let another guy do it. Obviously, what I was trying to do wasn’t working.”
With Kester no longer Bret Harte’s head coach, Kelly Osborn has been named as the interim head coach and Bret Harte’s season will continue Friday night at home against Arroyo.
“Casey was not forced, it was ultimately his decision to resign,” reiterated Stelling. “It’s sad that we reached this part and it’s disappointing. We are just going to try to move forward with Kelly (Osborn) taking the reins.”
On Monday, Kester held a team meeting in the weight room and told his players that his intention was to remain their coach for the remainder of the year. With his resignation coming Tuesday morning, Kester didn’t get the opportunity to address his team and he doesn’t know if he’ll ever get the chance.
When asked about what he would say to his team, Kester replied, “First of all, I’d apologize. I’d apologize for misrepresenting or whatever it was that came out in that letter. That was never my intention. I was trying to help them. The second thing is that, this is not what they see. There’s a lot more to this than me ‘quitting’ on them. I did not quit on them.”