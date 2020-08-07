The Angels Camp City Council voted unanimously to ratify a “proclamation of existence of a local emergency in connection with the wildfire of July 31,” during a remote meeting on Friday.
In the hours after the fire broke out, City Administrator Melissa Eads “proclaimed the existence of a local emergency in the City based on conditions caused by the Fire,” the agenda from the meeting states.
The ratification of the proclamation will allow “the City Council, or officials designated thereby, to promulgate orders and regulations necessary to provide for the protection of life and property,” and appoint Eads as “Director of Civil Defense and Disaster and empower (her) to take all necessary actions in connection with the Fire.”
This will allow Eads “to seek disaster relief assistance that may be available,” the meeting agenda states. “The City may request any available funding from the California Disaster Assistance Act, the Small Business Administration, or any other funding available as a result of this proclamation of local emergency.”
“It paves the way to hopefully get some reimbursements down the road,” Mayor Joseph Oliveira said during the meeting.
“That would be the goal,” Eads said.
The emergency declaration is the third to be issued by the city in recent months.
“The City previously proclaimed a local emergency due to COVID-19 in March 2020, which local emergency remains in effect in the City, along with all subsequent statewide orders related to COVID-19,” the meeting agenda states. “The City also proclaimed a local emergency on June 5, 2020, in connection with protests in the City following the death of George Floyd. These concurrent emergencies have already put a strain on local resources before the Fire.”
The O’Reilly Fire burned 10 acres on the west side of Highway 49 between a field behind O’Reilly Auto Parts and Utica Park, triggering evacuations, destroying one house and threatening many more.
Eleven fire engines responded, as well as aircraft from Cal Fire’s Columbia Air Attack Base, and the Angels Camp Police Department, Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol assisted fire agencies with evacuations.