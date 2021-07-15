Short film ‘The Phoenix’ being shot in Arnold this week

A young filmmaker is rising from the ashes of her own rocky childhood through the whimsical imagery and resilient message of her latest short film, “The Phoenix,” which is being shot this week at a home in Arnold.
“The Phoenix” is about a young girl, Charlie, who uses her newly acquired superpowers to attempt to fix her parents’ broken marriage. Director and screenwriter Regina Pigsley told the Enterprise that she was inspired by an epiphany she had shortly after graduating from University of California, Berkeley in 2019.
“(This story) ties closely to my upbringing. I wanted superheroes so badly, so I could control the situation,” Pigsley said. “I can’t save my parents, and they have to save themselves. This film is also a way for me to let go of that and work through that guilt.”
Pigsley has worked on previous films, landing her first professional job while studying film and media in college. “The Phoenix” will hopefully be her launching point into the industry. She met most of the members of her filmmaking team through past projects in the Bay Area, and they have so far raised $14,000 through Indiegogo, a crowdfunding site for film projects, in addition to other contributions.
Producers combed through thousands of locations online and visited dozens to find the right house to suit the ’90s small town suburban setting of “The Phoenix.” They found the perfect place at an Airbnb in Arnold, a beautiful alpine destination where the cast and crew are more than happy to spend a week, Pigsley said.
“The Arnold house had the most character,” she said. “In particular, it had certain appliances we needed and fits the color scheme. The owner has been so supportive and a pleasure to work with.”
Before filming began on July 11, the team spent several days converting the home into a period-accurate set. When the shoot concludes at the end of the week, they will restore each room to its former state.
The Arnold set will be the primary location for the film, which Pigsley plans to submit to the film festival circuit when finished. “The Phoenix” stars four main actors, half of whom were cast from the Bay Area.
The film will also feature a cartoon segment and computer-generated imagery, blending childish innocence with adult themes in an ambitious fantasy world.
“I just really couldn’t do it without my crew. I’m really appreciative of them,” Pigsley said. “The idea was born with me, directing and writing, but every single person on the crew adds to it.”
To learn more and support the making of “The Phoenix,” visit thephoenixshortfilm.com.