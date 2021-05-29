With temperatures rising and vegetation quickly drying out, the Stanislaus National Forest has enacted temporary fire restrictions in High Fire Hazard Areas of the forest.
In High Fire Hazard Areas, the forest order prohibits “building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire or stove fire, except in developed recreation sites,” and bans smoking “except within an enclosed vehicle or building, within an open developed recreation site … or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.”
Additionally, “welding, or operating an acetylene or other torch with an open flame” is prohibited.
Those with a valid California Campfire Permit are not exempt from the restrictions, though holders of valid permits may still use a portable stove or lantern using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel within High Fire Hazard Areas.
The restrictions will be in effect from May 22 through Dec. 31. Violation of the order is punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment for up to six months, or both.
To view the forest order and a map of High Fire Hazard Areas, click here.