The Enterprise had a chance to sit down with Congressional District 5 candidate Nathan Magsig. Magsig, 45, is looking to unseat fellow Republican and incumbent Tom McClintock in the June 7 election.
Magsig’s official website states, “Nathan Magsig is a member of the Fresno County Board of Supervisors and former Mayor of Clovis running for Congress. A Fresno County native and the son of a local pastor, his parents raised and instilled in him the value of service to others. Nathan has a Master of Science degree in Criminology and a Master of Business Administration degree from California State University Fresno. He is also a licensed general contractor, licensed lead inspector, and energy management and building performance specialist.”
Since this congressional district is already Republican-run, the Enterprise asked Magsig what made him want to run against a fellow party member. Magsig said, “Last year, a redistricting commission came together, and they created all new congressional districts in California. Currently, I (serve) on the board of supervisors in Fresno County and represent an area that has all of our forests, all the mountains, most of the lakes, and of course some of the valley floor. So when District 5 was created, it is very similar to what I currently represent.”
Magsig stated that the Creek Fire was another reason that made him want to run since it occurred in his district. He continued, “I really feel that laws need to change at the federal level, things like the Endangered Species Act need to be modified. On water policy, I've got a record of working with local irrigation districts to create new water storage, and building both water recycling plants and water reuse facilities.
“Fresno County is the number one agricultural producing region in the world. And when you look at this District 5 seat, which goes all the way up to El Dorado County, water and agriculture are a pretty significant component of this district. What really compelled me to run is when I look at what's been taking place at the federal level. The last 20 years, things are getting worse, not better.”
Housing
When it comes to the housing shortage, Magsig said, “I spent over 15 years building workforce housing, I ran a construction company, and I, too, am a licensed general contractor. So really, when it comes to the housing crisis that we have in California, there's a great opportunity we have before us. We're seeing millions of acres burned each year, and we can be taking a lot of this wood material out of our forests to make it more healthy and, in turn, be creating OSB board building materials.”
Magsig explained that much of the wood and other building materials are imported to District 5, with the prices of many of these materials hitting an all-time high.
“I believe in supply and demand. Right now we've been building very few housing units. A lot of people have been coming in from other areas, buying those housing units, and it's really driving the price of homes up. Here in the central center part of the state, a lot of people from the metropolitan areas are moving into our communities; and they're doing this because they want a simpler way of life.”
Magsig also brought up many of the regulations and policies at the state and local levels. “At the state level, you've got what's called CEQA, the California Environmental Quality Act. And at the local level, you've got mandates, you've got zoning ordinances. It makes it very difficult for developers to come in and build on a piece of land because they, many times, have to subdivide it first. It takes many years to go through those processes.”
Infrastructure
When it came to the state of District 5’s infrastructure, Magsig said, “One of the things that I want to do is fight to make sure that the resources that are going to other congressional districts come to Congressional District 5.”
He brought up the Utica Water and Power Authority: “I know that you have a number of water districts like the Utica water district, where there was a fire that destroyed a lot of the conveyance systems. Communities that rely on that water, whether it be Angels or Murphys, were without water for a couple of weeks.
“What I would like to do is come alongside water districts, local governments, and other state agencies and work together to make sure that bridges, conveyance systems, water conveyance systems, and road projects have adequate funding. Many of the infrastructure projects that are in the mountains are very expensive to maintain. Many of the mountain communities have roads that are managed by the U.S. Forest Service, and many times the U.S. Forest Service doesn't have money when these roadways wash out.”
Magsig explained that when the forest service fails to maintain these roadways, the burden could fall on the local government.
Health care
When asked about rising health care costs Magsig stated, “We are underserved when it comes to doctors, nurses, clinics, and hospitals that are available to people who live in this congressional district. So one of the things that I would like to do is come alongside both colleges and universities that are nearby and help build up their nursing programs and programs to graduate more doctors.”
Magsig continued, “To create incentives for people to stay in this particular district and other areas that may be ‘disadvantaged.’ When it comes to health care, there's an abundance issue, there's a lack of just health care providers and access. So where the government can really create a bridge, and a solution is by creating more doctors and nurses. And creating incentives for them to stay right here in our local communities, where they're needed most.”
Federal government
In terms of dealing with the federal government, Magsig said, “I want to bring kind of the voice of the most rural parts of this district to Washington. When I looked at funding formulas, such as the state giving out Covid relief money and ARPA dollars, the formulas that were put together were skewed towards regions that have larger populations and larger cities.
“What I would like to do is be a voice to make sure that when funding formulas are put together, the more rural parts of California, the more rural parts of the United States are not left out. Again, I don't feel like there are people fighting, saying that we need to make sure that our communities get their fair share of resources.”
BLM land
When asked about the many acres of federally owned BLM land throughout the district, Magsig said, “There needs to be a partnership between counties and different fire safe councils that exist up and down District 5. I currently sit on a board called the Yosemite Sequoia Resource Conservation Development Council. We have what's called a master stewardship agreement, which allows us to partner with the U.S. Forest Service to do thinning projects.
“I want to see every county have an opportunity to really receive this master stewardship agreement and have that in place. What that does is it streamlines the ability for resources to come in, and for local governments and private contractors to be able to go in and put in fuel breaks and begin to clear out a lot of our forested communities.
“There is a multi-prong approach that I'm going to take. I want to change the laws like the Endangered Species Act, which is being used as a weapon to really stop a lot of these fuel reduction projects. I want to revive the timber industry, I want to work with different nonprofits and groups that have these master stewardship agreements. And I want to talk to local governments and have all of us work together for the same ends to bring our forests back to a healthy condition, create jobs, create building materials, and really solve a lot of problems simultaneously.”
Magsig continued, “I mentioned that our forests are overgrown, and we're watching them go up in smoke. I'd like to see the federal government really investing in more biomass plants, and providing some seed money to help different areas bring timber mills back.”
Water and drought
Concerning the drought situation, Magsig stated, “Many communities have what's called water recycling plants. So these are plants that actually take wastewater and instead of just treating it, they'll actually disinfect the water and get it to the point where all the nitrates are pulled out of it. It can almost be drinkable. So what I would like to do is see more facilities like this built so we can get double use out of water.”
Magsig explained that this recycled water could be used for irrigation and farming purposes. “I also see opportunities to partner with irrigation districts. When I was a council member and mayor for 16 years in the city of Clovis, we saw a great opportunity to create a groundwater banking facility. Now in our mountain communities, you're not going to see a whole lot of groundwater banking, but on the valley floors, there are opportunities to do that. So we built this facility, used our own funds, and over the course of four years we banked over 100,000-acre-feet of water.”
Climate change
When it came to the topic of climate change Magsig said, “I would really like to partner with our Native American brothers and sisters, many of which live in the Congressional District 5 area. Our forests are in an unhealthy condition right now, and when we have these mega fires there's more pollution that's released than if we had been managing those forests properly. What we have to do is be good stewards of the land. One of my old football coaches used to tell me that in life, ‘You need to make sure that you improvise, adapt, and overcome.’ Right now, I feel like we're identifying problems, but we're not doing anything to solve them.”
Public transportation
When asked about the challenges of public transportation in rural areas Magsig stated, “I know when it comes to public transportation this district is huge, it's twice the size of Connecticut. So I would be very much open to listening to some of the cogs that exist in each county council of governments and finding out what some of their priorities and desires are. Where there's an opportunity for the federal government to come alongside to partner, I'm very open to that.”
Corporations in small towns
The Enterprise asked Magsig what his thoughts were on corporations moving into smaller towns. He said, “So, generally, I'm a free market capitalist. I'm one who believes in competition, I believe it's healthy. But I also believe in creating a level playing field. So one thing that really frustrates me is when I see mom and pop shops that have been in an area a long time, and a big box store is provided with huge incentives to come in. That typically is more of a local or state issue. But at the Federal issue, my job is to again, create a level playing field.”
Magsig went on to explain how he wants to create a fair and free market for farmers in the district. “I'm very proud of those individuals that create jobs right here. It's my role to make sure that there's a level playing field so everybody can compete and have an opportunity to be successful.”
Education
“One of the things that I want to do is actually empower local school boards. I can help be a facilitator to help school districts access resources. That's my role, I'm not here to try to tell teachers how to teach or school boards what is most important in the classroom. But I would really like to see the federal government get out of meddling with a lot of our local communities and our local schools. But again, I do see my role as being a bridge and to be a facilitator for many of our schools, our school boards, and that's what I will be committed to,” said Magsig.
Police reform
When asked about police reform and funding Magsig said, “The federal government does have a role in providing grant funding to a lot of local police agencies, and I'm one who believes heavily in training. I would like to see the federal government be more involved in providing grants that don't have a lot of strings attached but specifically focus on training for many of our officers.
“I want to say that our law enforcement personnel that are on the streets, they've got a very difficult job. When you sign up to be a police officer, you learn the penal code, you learn what you're supposed to do, and how to de-escalate situations. But what is very difficult for them right now is there is an expectation for them to also be therapists, to be able to walk into situations and know if someone has a gun or not. What the public really needs to be aware of is police officers have to make split-second decisions. And sometimes, if they hesitate, it ends up costing them their life. If you take a look at the men and women in uniform, who are losing their lives regularly, it breaks my heart.”
He continued, “So really, there is a breakdown fundamentally, across the United States. We have many people who are trying to challenge authority and challenge police officers. I think all of us need to take a deep breath. I would really like to see trust be returned. I would like to make sure that the grant funding is available at the federal level.”
Drugs
On the topic of drugs, Magsig said, “I was involved with an organization called the Fresno Rescue Mission, and I was part of their capital campaign team. We built a facility for battered and homeless women and children, many of these women, these mothers, had addiction issues. Addictions are very difficult to break. You can't pass a law that's going to force someone to not use drugs. But at the end of the day, really what needs to happen is many of our nonprofit organizations, community-based organizations, and churches, need to all work together and provide wraparound services for a lot of these people in our communities who are homeless and/ or maybe addicted to drugs and/or have mental health issues.
“I helped to build a coalition between Fresno County and Madera County, where all of our cities are working together. We don't push the homeless from one community to the next, we try to provide housing for them. If they have medications that need to be taken, we get them into that, if they’re just finding themselves in hard times we try to enter them into programs so they can get job skills.
“We've got to work with many of our community-based organizations and where there might be nonprofits that don't exist, we need to partner with other nonprofits that might be in neighboring communities,” explained Magsig.
Mental health
On the topic of mental health, specifically among children, Magsig said, “There's more than just one solution to that issue. Schools need to be involved, but too many kids are coming from broken families. Many kids are in the foster system. Right now in some of our counties, I think the most impacted county, has around 2,800 foster kids at any given time. When I look at just what our kids are having to face, COVID-19 was a big strain on kids when they had to learn from home. Some of those kids were doing that on their own.
“There are organizations like Big Brothers, Big Sisters, and Boys and Girls. What I would do as a congressman is where there are opportunities for me to provide resources, I would look to do just that, and come alongside our school districts, and our local governments, and assist where I can. But our churches need to be more involved with our kids. As parents raising kids, we need to be spending more time just having conversations, letting our kids know that we love them very much, and listening to the challenges that they're facing.”
Campaign contributions
When asked where his campaign contributions are coming from Magsig said, “So a lot of the funds that have come into my campaign have come from people right here in the local community. My campaign report is available online where people can look that up. I haven’t to my knowledge received any PAC dollars. So my campaign has been funded by people right in the district.”
Magsig said that he is looking forward to understanding the nuances of Washington and a sense of committee assignments, as well as introducing legislation. He also cited dealing with the water shortage and wildfires as some of his biggest challenges.
“One thing about Congressional District 5 that I love is it's the most mountainous, it has the most forests of all the districts in California. I've spent time in, of course, Arnold, Murphys, Angels Camp, and Copperopolis. For me the most enjoyable thing and what I'll continue to look forward to is meeting the people of this district, and finding out how I can be the congressman that they need me to be.
“I want to give this opportunity as well to let your readers know that I'd be honored to have their vote. People should be receiving their ballots by the 10th of May. So I'd be honored to have your votes, and you can find me at nathanmagsig.com.”