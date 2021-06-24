The following press release was issued by the Calaveras County Administrative Office.
Calaveras County, in partnership with Caltrans and the Calaveras Council of Governments (CCOG), secured funding to construct a critical portion of the State Route 4 (SR 4) Wagon Trail Realignment project. On Wednesday, June 23, 2021, the California Transportation Commission (CTC) took the official action to allocate a total of $22 million from various state transportation programs needed for the County to move forward with construction of the Western Segment of the SR 4 Wagon Trail Project.
The SR 4 Wagon Trail project has been the region’s highest priority for the past ten years. The Western Segment of the project consists of realigning approximately 3.2 miles between Bonanza Way and Appaloosa Road. Construction is anticipated to start in January 2022 and be complete by late 2023.
The County and CCOG are now working towards funding the remaining Eastern Segment of the SR 4 Wagon Trail project from the Cherokee Creek Bridge to Stockton Road near Angels Camp. With that goal in mind, the County and CCOG have collaborated with Caltrans to replace the bridge on SR 4 at Cherokee Creek just east of Appaloosa Road. The Caltrans Cherokee Creek bridge replacement project is approximately $10 million and anticipated to start construction in 2023. Once completed, the entire Wagon Trail Realignment project will realign and reconstruct approximately 6.5 miles of SR 4 between Copperopolis and Angels Camp.
More information on the project can be found on the Caltrans website or at the following link: https://calacog.org/project/wagon-trail-project/.