The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors will consider amending the county’s zoning map at an upcoming meeting.
“On March 9, the board of supervisors will consider amending the zoning map to bring zoning into conformance with the General Plan and to rezone all Unclassified and Highway Service zoned parcels,” a press release from the planning department reads. “Approximately 6,900 parcels will be affected by these changes.”
Since the new General Plan was adopted in November of 2019, the planning department has been working to update the county’s zoning to make it consistent with the General Plan. In December of 2020, draft maps were posted on the county’s website for review, and on Feb. 11, the planning commission recommended that the board approve the proposed zoning changes.
“The proposed changes can be viewed on the county’s open web portal through the planning department’s website at https://planning.calaverasgov.us under the ‘zoning’ tab,” the release reads. “Directions for finding a parcel and if it is proposed to be changed are also available at that site.”
Those in need of assistance in accessing the site can contact the planning department by phone at (209) 530-6494 or by email at PlanningWeb@co.calaveras.ca.us.
Comments regarding the proposed changes can be sent to the planning department’s email at PlanningWeb@co.calaveras.ca.us or to the board of supervisors at bosclerk@co.calaveras.ca.us.
For more information, contact Planning Director Peter Maurer at (209) 754-6394.