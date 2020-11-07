The Angels Camp Police Department (ACPD) has received a $27,500 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety aimed at reducing deaths and injuries on Angels Camp roads.
“These are trying times, and now more than ever, it is important that we are at the forefront of traffic safety,” ACPD Chief Scott Ellis said. “This funding allows us to educate and enhance the safety of all residents.”
The grant is for the 2021 federal fiscal year, from Oct. 1, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2021, and will fund a variety of traffic safety programs, including patrols with emphasis on alcohol and drug-impaired driving prevention; patrols with emphasis on awareness and education of California’s hands-free cell phone law; patrols with emphasis on education of traffic rights for bicyclists and pedestrians; and patrols with emphasis on awareness and education of the primary causes of crashes.
Other programs funded by the grant include officer training and recertification for Standard Field Sobriety Test, Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement and Drug Recognition Expert.
“Through education and behavior changes, we hope to create an environment that is safe and equitable for all road users in our community,” Ellis said.